$637.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $637.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

