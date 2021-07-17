$637.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $637.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after buying an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,193,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.