6,399 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after acquiring an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.