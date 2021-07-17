$7.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $7.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the highest is $7.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,252. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,496,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.