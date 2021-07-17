76,346 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Primis Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $22,049,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,119,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,149,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,384,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,379,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

