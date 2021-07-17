7,697 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $128,483.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

