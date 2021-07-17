$94.20 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $94.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $96.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Luxfer stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 34,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Luxfer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

