$94.95 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce $94.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.70 million. Yext posted sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

YEXT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,823. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,086 shares of company stock worth $4,314,291 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,074,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

