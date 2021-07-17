9,900 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $27,814,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,118,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,808. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.01 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

