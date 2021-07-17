A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 12,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $678,474.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,422 shares of company stock worth $4,686,328. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMRK opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $57.63.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.
