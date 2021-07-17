A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal Sells 1,461 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.

NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $44.18. 54,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,229. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

