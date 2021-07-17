A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMRK opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $491.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.42.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $661,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $185,640.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,328. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

