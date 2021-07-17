AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $120.25 Average PT from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.50. 6,826,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.94. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.