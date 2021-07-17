Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce $1.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.41 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,539,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.