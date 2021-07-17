Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACRS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $755.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

