Acumen Capital Boosts Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.40

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CVE HTL opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of C$264.31 million and a PE ratio of 126.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$14.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

