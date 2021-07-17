Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $167,057.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,859.60 or 0.05931417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.80 or 0.01380473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00376927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00129384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00614828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00389747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00296303 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.