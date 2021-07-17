Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFIB. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

