Adam M. Kriger Sells 221,000 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -411.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

