Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 1,501 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,656,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00.

ADPT opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,832,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

