Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Sells $613,148.18 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Chad M. Robins sold 4,934 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18.

Chad M. Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $57,398.24.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 731,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

