AdEx (ADX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00804067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

