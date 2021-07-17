Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,751 by Analysts at Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,287 ($42.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,332 ($43.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,857.28.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

