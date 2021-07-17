Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $46.00 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $2.0622 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

