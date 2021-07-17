ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $19.67

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $19.18. ADTRAN shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a market cap of $893.39 million, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

