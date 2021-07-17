Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) COO Douglas N. Comings Sells 1,529 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,860,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,558,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

