AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.94. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $819.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.