Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$7.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on AAV. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.
TSE:AAV opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The stock has a market cap of C$846.51 million and a PE ratio of -47.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.26. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.54 and a twelve month high of C$5.17.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
