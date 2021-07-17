Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

Adyen stock opened at $2,615.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $1,501.00 and a 12 month high of $2,738.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,333.05.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

