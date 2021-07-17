Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEVA. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

