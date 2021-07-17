Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AGRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

