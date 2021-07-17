Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,941 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 over the last 90 days.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

A stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.