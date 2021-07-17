Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 139.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

