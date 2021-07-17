AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Purchases $30,000.00 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,489.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AIM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.98. 1,128,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,581. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 52.80 and a quick ratio of 52.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 9,718.49%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

