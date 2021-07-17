Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $57.71 million and $3.35 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,473,544 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

