Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKTS. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 456,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,385. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,974,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 390,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

