Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 45.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 36.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

