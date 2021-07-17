Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $611.55 and last traded at $611.55. Approximately 2,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 623,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.09.

Specifically, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $598.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Align Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

