Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$59.00 at Scotiabank

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of ANCUF stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

