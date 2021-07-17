Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Allegheny Technologies worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,112,000 after acquiring an additional 517,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress acquired 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

