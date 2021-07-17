Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Douglas P. Ranck Sells 5,800 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $813,218.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

