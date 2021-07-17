Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,636.91. 743,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,539. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,475.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,527.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

