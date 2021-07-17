Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

ALPN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.60. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. Research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

