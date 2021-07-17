Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $343,900.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $332,900.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $313,686.72.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00.
Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $72.15.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
