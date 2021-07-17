Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $343,900.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett R. Chouinard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $332,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 4,896 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $313,686.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

