Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock Price Up 10% Following Insider Buying Activity

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shot up 10% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.05. 82,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,095,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Specifically, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,119,100 shares of company stock worth $11,042,175 over the last three months.

About Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.