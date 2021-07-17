Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $598.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

