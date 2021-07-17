Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Gotham Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $57.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,573.63. 4,043,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,384.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

