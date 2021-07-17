AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.05. Approximately 486,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,205,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,415 shares of company stock worth $6,950,999 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

