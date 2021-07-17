AMEPAY (AME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,552.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $11,552.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00100691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,328.71 or 1.00093745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.