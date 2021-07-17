Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $366,675.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $366,675.00.

AMRC opened at $61.45 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.10.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

