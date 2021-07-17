American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $46.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

